Turnstone & Kimbrough Early Learning Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 10,000 dollar grant to Turnstone and the Kimbrough Early Learning Center will enable providing early learning to some of Fort Wayne’s most vulnerable families.

The Come Back Stronger Grant provides varying support per site based on enrollment numbers and other factors. Turnstone is thankful to have received $10,000 to assist in the continued provision of early learning possibilities for children of all abilities.

The $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund is designed to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning providers amidst a time of uncertainty and instability. The grants help offset new expenses incurred by providers to safely operate and continue delivering early learning experiences amidst the pandemic.

Turnstone’s Kimbrough Early Learning Center was eligible to receive this grant as a qualified Level Three Paths to QUALITY educator. Paths to QUALITY is Indiana’s statewide rating system to help families make informed decisions about early care and education programs. Level Three programs use a planned curriculum to guide child development and prepare children for Kindergarten.

Officials say the Come Back Stronger Grant will allow Kimbrough to continue providing an inclusive early learning center that challenges and inspires the future leaders of our community.