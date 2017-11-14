Turkey Rally returns!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Community Harvest Food Bank’s Turkey Rally is returning Thursday, Nov. 16.

The rally is a full day committed to the collection of donated frozen turkeys and traditional holiday food items for Community Harvest Food Bank or CHFB.

This year from 8 a.m., to 6 p.m., turkeys and holiday fixings will be collected at three Kroger locations. (See below flyer.) You can also donate at the Community Harvest Food Bank, located at 999 E Tillman Road.

All of the gifts will be collected by CHFB and distributed to families in need within the following weeks to help provide them will a full dinner table for the holiday season.

This year, CHFB is hoping to collect 600 turkeys and raise $30,000.

If you are unable to donate at a nearby Kroger, you can also make a monetary donation online at chfb.org.