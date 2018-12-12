Tuo convertible high-chairs are being recalled by Skip Hop

NATIONAL (WOWO) – Skip Hop issued a recall on their Tuo convertible high-chairs. The legs on the high-chair can detach from the seat which can cause fall and injury hazards.

The chairs are charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric. They have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5 -point harness, beech-wood foot-rest and legs. The high-chair can be converted into a toddler chair. You can find the style numbers and date code on the back of the chair. You can find the date codes and style numbers on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the high-chairs and contact Skip Hop for a full refund or an e-gift card of equal value.

The high-chairs have been sold at Babies “R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards, skiphop.com and some other children specialty stores nationwide.