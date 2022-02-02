Tuesday Night Shooting Leaves One Man Seriously Injured In Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Officials with the Van Wert County Sheriff are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Deputies received a 911 call at shortly after 9 P.M. advising that a shooting had taken place at 2947 Elm Sugar Road. When crews arrived, they learned two subjects entered an out building where someone was living, and assaulted and shot the resident of the out building. The victim, a 29 year old male, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

The suspects were described as a male, black, approximately 6’3” tall, weighing around 350 pounds, and a male, black approximately 6’4” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867).