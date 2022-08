FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 1000 block of North Coliseum for an unconscious person.

On arrival, officers were notified that an adult male on a moped had went over a small retaining wall and was unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.