Tuesday Morning Shooting Leaves One In Life Threatening Condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The violence Fort Wayne has been plagued by the past few weeks continued early Tuesday morning. Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a shooting that happened early shortly before 3 A.M. in a fast food restaurant parking lot at the intersection of Jefferson Blvd. and Ewing St. According to a report from police, two adult males were parked in the parking lot when they were approached by another adult male.

The adult male that was approaching the vehicle was shot and walked to the intersection of Jefferson Blvd. and Fairfield Ave. where he collapsed in the roadway. The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital where he is in life threatening condition. The two adult males that were in the vehicle were later detained. Further details in this incident remain under investigation.