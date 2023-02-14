Tuesday Morning Apartment Fire In West-Central Neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fire crews in Fort Wayne responded to an early morning house fire in the city’s west-central neighborhood Tuesday. Officials tell our partners in news at “21Alive” that the fire started around 4:30 A.M. in the 900 block of Garden Street. Officials also said West Washington Boulevard was closed for almost two hours while crews attended the scene.

Firefighters say that the home was a duplex that was being renovated by the current homeowners. The fire mostly happened in the north apartment and that the apartments themselves are vacant, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.