Trump VS McConnell: The Rift That Is Dividing GOP Donors

The war between former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is likely to turn into a battle over money as Republican donors will be forced to choose between Trump-backed and GOP-establishment candidates. The fundraising rift could prove detrimental to Republicans, who are seeking to flip both the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

To discuss the topic, Crisis leadership specialist, Chief Executive of the Fallston Group, and author of The Art of Crisis Leadership, Rob Weinhold joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News,” to explain what the party can do to help boost its base in the future.

