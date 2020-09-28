Trump supporters hold rally on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Traffic on Interstate 469 in Fort Wayne was slow-going at times yesterday for an Interstate rally in support of President Trump’s re-election.

The “Circle the Fort 469” Trump Rally drew at least a thousand people that lined up their vehicles in the right-hand lane, with their hazard lights on and driving 35 to 55 miles per hour, for a couple of hours.

The Journal Gazette reports the rally was organized by the Wabash County Republican Party. It started near the Fort Wayne General Motors plant and headed north and east on I-469, circling the Summit City and New Haven.

Vehicles adorned with Trump and American flags lined the stretch of roadway for at least 25 miles, according to organizers, who repeatedly stressed safety guidelines to participants on social media.

Police didn’t report any major issues.