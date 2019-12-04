Trump: No Deadline for Final China Trade Deal

In a flurry of meeting with reporters Tuesday in London, President Donald Trump says he has no deadline for finalizing a complete trade deal with China.

China and the U.S. are still working to reach a phase one agreement, with an unofficial deadline of December 15, but an overall agreement may extend beyond the 2020 elections.

Trump told reporters, “In some ways, I think it’s better to wait until after the election.” Trump says China wants to reach an agreement, adding, “the China trade deal is dependent on one thing: Do I want to make it?”

Trump claims he is doing “very well” in the talks with China. The President also pointed out the $28 billion in trade aid given to U.S. farmers, with “many billions” leftover, adding about the funds, “that got them whole.”

China wants Trump to remove tariffs in reaching a phase one agreement that also includes $40-$50 billion in purchases of U.S. agricultural products over two years.