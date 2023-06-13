Trump enters ‘not guilty’ plea in classified documents case

NEW YORK (Fox News) – Former President Donald Trump has left a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to 37 felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The 2024 frontrunner turned himself in to the federal court on Tuesday, where he was booked on the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The indictment accused Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents, including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power. Other documents include defense and weapon capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.

“The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods,” the indictment said.

It also accused him of storing the documents in a bathroom and other places at the residence, and of showing off the documents to visitors. In one instance, he is said to have told individuals of a document, “as president, I could have declassified it,” and, “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Trump has dismissed the charges as a “political hit job” against him by the Biden Department of Justice.