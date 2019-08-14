Trump Delays Tariff Hike Until December

The Trump administration will delay part of a planned tariff increase on China until December. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office made the announcement Tuesday the administration would not implement the planned tariffs. Instead, the tariffs will be implemented December 15, 2019. USTR Robert Lighthizer says certain products are even being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face the additional tariffs of 10 percent. The move likely gives Lighthizer more time to negotiate with China. The two sides are set to meet next month in Washington.

However, the tariffs threaten to again stall the negotiations as China responded by announcing a halt of purchases of U.S. agricultural products. President Trump claims the delay is part of an effort to avoid the impact of the tariffs on holiday shopping. However, the two sides did talk over the phone this week, and Trump called the talks positive, adding a deal could be coming soon.