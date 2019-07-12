Trump: China Letting US Down on Lack of Ag Purchases

President Donald Trump says China “is letting us down” by not purchasing U.S. agricultural products. China is not buying U.S. ag products as Trump says its leaders promised as part of an effort to negotiate towards ending the trade war. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 Summit last month agreed to move forward with negotiations and hold off on new tariffs. President Trump said at the time that China was “going to buy farm product” from the United States. However, on Twitter this week, Trump made his comments regarding the lack of purchases, adding, “hopefully they will start soon.” White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow earlier this told reporters the U.S. expects China to begin purchases of U.S. soybeans and wheat.

China, meanwhile, has denied claims that the nation agreed to purchase U.S. farm products during those discussions. Trade talks between the U.S. and China stalled in May when U.S. officials say China wanted to reconsider previously agreed-to measures in the talks.