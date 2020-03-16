Trump announces new coronavirus guidelines, calls for limits to travel, gatherings

WASHINGTON (WOWO): President Donald Trump this afternoon advised Americans to avoid “discretionary travel,” to not eat in public restaurants, and to limit gatherings to ten or less people as federal officials handed down new guidelines for dealing with the spreading coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Over the next 15 days, President Trump also recommended that schooling should be at home and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household should test positive for the virus, everyone who lives there is advised to self-quarantine and stay home.

“We look forward to the day we can return to normal,” Trump said, while adding that there are not plans to institute a nationwide lockdown or curfew “at this time.”

“We are at a critical inflection point in this country, people,” Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said.

In a press conference on Sunday, Trump said the U.S. is studying how countries effectively managed the outbreak, considering Italy, which has a large elderly population, a cautionary tale.

Fox News reports that “the coronavirus, for most, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.”