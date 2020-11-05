Trump Administration Seeks Extension to Respond to Biofuel Petition

The Trump administration is requesting the U.S. Supreme Court extend the response deadline to a petition from oil refiners that the court review a prior court decision.

The request would push their response deadline to December 14 from November 12, according to Reuters. The case relates to waivers issued to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Earlier this year, an appeals court ruled the EPA waivers granted to small refineries after 2010 should only be approved as extensions.

Farm and biofuel groups welcomed the ruling, and the EPA later tossed out several exemptions. Still, more than 50 waivers are pending action by the EPA. Administrator Andrew Wheeler said this week, any action should wait until after the Supreme Court petition is wrapped up.

Oil refiners filed the petition in September. The EPA says it needs more time to provide a full government response to the petition.

Biofuel groups say the delay provides further uncertainty of the matter.