Truck rental company expanding Fort Wayne HQ

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Premier Truck Rental is expanding its headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport. The company says it will invest nearly $5 million to add warehouse and office space and create up to 65 jobs by the end of 2025.

PTR says the expansion will add a total of 24,000 square feet of space as well as additional infrastructure in response to its growing vehicle fleet.

The company provides commercial vehicles and equipment rentals for construction companies, utilities, utility contractors, and wind and solar contractors throughout the country.

“Our family has been in the northeast Indiana area and the rental business for over 30 years. We love the community here and are excited to continue to plant more roots and grow our footprint here locally,” PTR President Adriene Horn said in written remarks. “We’ve been fortunate to continue to experience a lot of growth, and this expansion will only leave more room to grow!”

PTR currently employs more than 110 workers in Fort Wayne. The company says it is looking to add employees in various departments.

Construction on the expansion is expected to be complete by June 2023.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered PTR a total of up to $700,000 in conditional tax credits and training grants. The company will not be eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says Northeast Indiana Works will provide additional hiring and training assistance, while the Fort Wayne City Council will consider additional incentives.