Truck driver trapped in vehicle after rollover crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The driver of a tanker trailer was hospitalized Friday morning after his trailer tipped over on I-69 in Steuben County.

Jeremiah Bowman, 35, of Michigan, was driving on the entrance ramp to I-69 southbound at exit 350 when the load in the tanker trailer apparently shifted causing the vehicle to rollover. Bowman was pinned inside for approximately an hour and had to be removed by crews with the Angola Fire Department.

He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, but his condition has not yet been released.

Inside the tanker trailer was a milk product, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Luckily, none of the milk product was leaked onto the roadway.

Meantime, the entrance ramp to I-69 was closed for approximately two hours to allow for cleanup.