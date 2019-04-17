Truck catches fire outside local motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early morning blaze started in a pickup truck that was parked next to a local motel leaving the truck heavily damaged.

Early Wednesday morning firefighters were alerted to a fire by someone ringing the bell at the fire-station located on Bluffton Road. Firefighters were informed that there was a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames at the Best Way Inn Motel across the street from the fire-station.

When crews came out of the fire-station, they noticed flames taller than the building were coming from a pickup truck that was parked right next to the motel.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, guests at the motel were evacuated as crews extinguished the fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

The fire did not make it into the motel, but the structure did suffer some damage to the siding.

The fire remains under investigation.