FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Third Congressional District candidate Courtney Tritch picked up the endorsements of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Councilman Geoff Paddock Tuesday morning at Parkview Field.

Tritch, a Democrat who is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Representative Jim Banks, was most recently the vice president of marketing for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. She also is the founder of the nonpartisan group Progressive Social Hour.