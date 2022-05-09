Trio of Commencements This Week Among Fort Wayne Area Universities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It is graduation season with many students across the Indiana graduating from high school or college. Many graduating Hoosiers college students have lofty goals, whether it to become either a doctor, teacher, engineer, chemist, or any number of future professions and the reasons to celebrate are plentiful

Some places that had commencement ceremonies this weekend were Marian University and the University of Indianapolis. In Fort Wayne, Purdue University Fort Wayne will celebrate their graduates this Wednesday at 4:30 P.M. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, with graduates at Ivy Tech set to celebrate on Friday Night at 7 P.M. at the Coliseum as well. Indiana Tech will also “flip the tassel” on another graduating class and put a cap on a week full of commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum this Saturday at 12:30 P.M.