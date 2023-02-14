Trine sets another enrollment record

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Trine University continues to see increases in enrollment. The university says its recently completed official spring enrollment topped 9,000 for the first time in its history.

Trine, which has 9,520 students enrolled in all programs for the spring 2023 semester, says the enrollment is a nearly 70% increase from a year ago.

“At a time when many higher education institutions are struggling with enrollment, Trine University’s innovative offerings are continuing to attract students into programs that equip them with in-demand skills and prepare them to succeed in their lives and careers,” said Dr. Earl Brooks, Trine University president. “These incredible enrollment numbers are a testament to our curriculum, our faculty and to the planning and efforts of everyone on our administrative team.”

The university says it also saw year-over-year increases in traditional undergraduate programs on its Angola campus and in dual enrollment.

Additionally, enrollment in hybrid graduate programs at its Detroit Education Center has exceeded 4,000 students, and enrollment at its Phoenix center is nearly 800.

Trine says a key factor in its continued enrollment growth is its success in graduate career outcomes. Last year, Trine announced that 99.5% of its 2022 class had obtained their desired career outcome within six months of graduation.