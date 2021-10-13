Trine, Blue Jacket ink graduate agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Blue Jacket has formed a new agreement with Trine University to provide its clients and employees a path to graduate college. The nonprofit operates a two-week Career Academy designed to help people move past barriers to finding gainful employment.
The Career Academy focuses on soft skills and process elements necessary to maintain a career. Trine says it will evaluate courses taken by Blue Jacket graduates and provide a certificate of completion, which allows students up to 90 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree program through its TrineOnline program.
Trine says it will also provide support in securing grants and scholarships for Blue Jacket employees and clients.
“For 15 years, Blue Jacket has been committed to helping those who have difficulties to obtain and maintain meaningful employment,” Tony Hudson, founder and executive director of Blue Jacket, said in a news release. “While the philosophy of our training remains the same, we continuously work toward ways to improve how we go about offering pathways to affordable higher education, and this is an exciting addition to our services.”
Trine says students can apply for free and choose from more than 45 courses using open education resources.