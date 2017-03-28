Trial underway for Fort Wayne murder suspect

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The trail is underway for the Fort Wayne man accused of a 2015 murder.

Hozyfa Sultan, 25, is charged in the October 2015 shooting death of Brandon Washington, 20. Washington was found dead inside a home located at 5111 Plaza Drive.

Monday the trial began with jury selection and then opening statements followed in the afternoon. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the initial trial had been delayed because a key witness failed to show up.

Meanwhile, the trial will continue Tuesday. Jurors are expected to hear from officers who responded to the October 2015 shooting.

The trial is expected to run through Thursday.

