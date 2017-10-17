Trial date set for woman accused in runaway boat incident

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The woman accused in a runaway boat incident will stand trial.

20-year-old Dominique Effinger is charged with five criminal counts, including operating a motor boat will intoxicated. The charges stem from a boating incident on Lake Gage in Steuben County. She’s accused of being intoxicated while behind the wheel of the boat on July 15th, driving so fast she and her passengers were thrown off. The boat then circled the water, out of control, causing damage and injuries before police were able to jump on and bring it under control.

One person suffered a fractured skull.

Her trail is set to begin in May 2018.