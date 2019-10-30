Trial date set for man accused of beating girlfriend to death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An April trial date has been set for a Fort Wayne man who is accused of beating his girlfriend to death at a local motel.

36-year-old David Fabela was found incompetent to stand trial after he was examined by three doctors. Tuesday, October 29, Judge David Zent declared Fabela competent to stand trial.

The three-day trial is set to begin on April 7, according to the Journal Gazette.

Fabela is being charged with murder in connection to the May 15, 2018 beating of 47-year-old Michelle Funk-Pike. She was found in a motel room at the Regency Inn on Coliseum Boulevard with blunt force injuries to the head, chest, and neck. She had also been strangled.

According to witnesses, Febela was wandering around the motel and telling the guests that he killed his girlfriend and her body was in his motel room.

Court documents say a witness indicated that Fabela told them “I murdered her, she been up there for two days in a blanket.” The witness then said, “Fabela then offered him his Chinese food and made a reference about it being his last supper.”

Fabela was being held at a state hospital. A report was ordered to be submitted by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction “as to the defendant’s progress and probability of restoring competency” so a judge can decide legal competence.