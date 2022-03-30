Trial Begins In 2020 Fort Wayne Arson & Murder Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Jurors will begin hearing testimony this morning about one man shot multiple times, arson and three bodies found in a house fire in April 10 of 2020.

It happened at 1840 Rosemont Drive in Fort Wayne where J. Trinidad Ramirez II, age 33, is accused of shooting Marcos I. Casares, age 37, at the house while they and another man were drinking together. A witness told police that Ramirez then set a blanket on fire knowing there were two other men in the house.

According to The Journal Gazette, Ramirez is charged with both murder and felony murder, as well as with felony arson resulting in serious bodily injury. Felony murder is when an unintended homicide occurs during the commission of a felony. Ramirez faces sentences of 45 to 65 years if convicted of the murder charges and 10 to 30 years if found guilty of the arson charge.