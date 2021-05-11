Treasury sends $12B in COVID-19 relief to Ohio governments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that Ohio will receive nearly $5.4 billion in aid as part of Democratic President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with another $6.6 billion going directly to counties, cities, and townships.

It’s part of a $350 billion program created under the American Rescue Plan to help state and local governments and boost a national economy hard hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Governments can use the money for relief from the public health crisis, as well as to offset harm to workers, small businesses, and affected industries from the crisis, among other purposes.