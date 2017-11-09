Traveler loads low on Fort Wayne to New York flights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne International Airport is reportedly in danger of losing its nonstop flights to New York.

That’s according to Lucretia Cardenas of Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, who tells WOWO News the airport needs more travelers to make it worth it for United Airlines:

“It’s only about 60%, and it needs to be around 75% load, or more, to make it viable,” Cardenas says.

She says the biggest target for some hopefully increased passenger loads would be business travelers, followed by those who’re interested in getting away for the weekend.