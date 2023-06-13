DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – State police say there was a train v.s. semi crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries in the collision, that took place around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 63, near State Road 1.

A semi-tractor/trailer attempted to go around the rail crossing arms while warning lights were flashing. The oncoming train was traveling 36 mph and struck the rear of the flatbed trailer after the truck had cleared the tracks.

The semi was able to be driven away, with the trailer having to be towed.

The CSX train remained operable and was able to eventually continue on its route. However, police say that CR 63 will be shut down for several days for needed repairs and replacement of the rail crossing cantilever assembly.