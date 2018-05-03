Train derailment in Kosciusko County injures two, causes road closures

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – CR 15 and CR 17 are closed between CR 56 and CR 1350 N after a freight train derailed Wednesday night.

It happened just before midnight just south of U.S. 6, east of Nappanee.

WNDU reports the train departed from the tracks, splitting its engine. Two crew members on board were taken to Goshen Hospital with minor injuries.

CXS officials say the train was carrying 30 loads of inter-modal containers from Pennsylvania to Illinois.

It is unclear if weather was a factor in the derailment.