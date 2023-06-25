Trailer fire sends four people to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire that sent four people to the hospital Saturday night may have been caused by a gas explosion.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Winford Shoals in northwest Fort Wayne, near Cook Road and Huguenard Road, just before midnight. On arrival, they located a fully engulfed trailer.

All four occupants were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. One family dog died as a result of the fire.

While the fire is still under investigation, investigators are closely looking at a recently installed gas dryer.