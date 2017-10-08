Traffic stop in Whitley County reveals drugs, two people arrested

WHITELY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Whitley County Saturday.

Around 12:15 p.m., an Indiana State Police Officer stopped a Dodge pickup truck for a traffic violation. The truck was traveling eastbound on US 30 near County Road 400.

The driver, 22-year-old Laura C. Koze of Ligonier, was asked to step out of the vehicle to speak with the officer.

Her male passenger, 24-year-old Tyler L. Neal of Huntington, was also asked to step out and speak with another officer. After a few moments, Neal took off and ran eastbound on the shoulder of US 30.

After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody. After inspecting the vehicle, officers found 28 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both Koze and Neal were taken to the Whitley County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Laura C. Koze

Possession of Methamphetamine (with a prior conviction), Level 3 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine (with a prior conviction), Level 3 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (with a prior conviction), Class A Misdemeanor

Tyler L. Neal

Possession of Legend Drug, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

False Informing, Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Neal is also being held on arrest warrants out of Huntington County for Arson and 4 counts of Theft, and Wabash County for Failure to Appear for Driving While Suspended and for Leaving the Scene of Criminal Recklessness.

Koze is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.