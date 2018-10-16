Traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road leads to two arrests, drug bust

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two women were arrested Monday night while traveling on the Indiana Toll Road.

Around 11:05 p.m., an Indiana State Police officer observed a white 2006 Chrysler Pacifica traveling eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road with an equipment violation.

The officer got behind the vehicle and conducted a check of the license plate number, only to find out it did not belong to the vehicle it was displayed on.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and found four people were inside the vehicle – two women, one man and a juvenile. The officer reported he could smell what he believed was marijuana emitting from the passenger compartment.

The officer requested identification from the driver, and was handed two I.D.’s, one from Missouri and one from Minnesota for two different people.

A vehicle search was conducted once more officers arrived to the scene, and the identification of the driver, Tasha Lynn Schleicher, 41 of Jameson, Missouri, was located along with court documents belonging to her.

An undetermined amount of marijuana and hash oil was also found inside the vehicle.

The other woman inside the car, Angel Yolanda Sheppard, 21 of Gary, Indiana, also provided false information on her identity until her identification was located.

A computer check revealed Sheppard was wanted out of Lake County for armed robbery, and Schleicher was wanted on multiple warrants from the states of Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oregon.

Both women were arrested and booked in the LaGrange County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Tasha Lynn Schleicher

Neglect of a Dependent (Level 6 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Identity Deception (Level 6 Felony)

False Informing (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Hash Oil (Class B Misdemeanor)

Angel Yolanda Sheppard

False Informing (Class B Misdemeanor)

The juvenile, a 17-year-old family member of Schleicher’s, was currently listed as a runaway out of Minnesota. She was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Justice Center to await transportation back to Minnesota.

The 38-year-old man was not charged and released.