Traffic stop in Mercer County reveals drugs, two people arrested

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Two people were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop in the City of Celina.

A Deputy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office stopped a woman who was driving a 1995 Buick LeSabre without a valid operator’s license.

Once stopped, a passenger fled from the car as there was a warrant for his arrest.

After running a short distance, he gave up and was taken into custody.

Identified as 37-year-old Michael Shane Hoagland of Celina, Ohio, the man appeared under the influence and admitted he was using drugs. He also said that he had thrown them inside the car.

Methamphetamines were later located sealed inside a plastic bag inside the driver’s clothing.

Hoagland was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

The driver, 31-year-old Samantha Codie Parker of Celina was arrested for Obstructing Official Business and Driving Under Suspension.

Hoagland’s bond was set at $150,000 and Parker’s bond was set at $100,000.

Additional charges may be filed at a later time.