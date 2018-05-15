Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Mercer County, three arrested

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Three people were arrested in Celina Monday after police discovered drugs during a traffic stop.

Around 5:45 p.m., deputies stopped a 2000 Mercury on Ash Street near Livingston Street. Shortly after, a police K9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs.

The driver, Shawn Krugh, 29 of Wilshire, was found under the influence and was arrested. He faces a charge for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

Suspected heroin, methamphetamine, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia were found within the vehicle.

Passengers Wesley Kempton, 34 of Salamonie, Indiana, and Crystal Mullins were arrested and face charges for Possession of Drugs.

All three are booked in the Mercer County Detention Facility. Krugh’s bond is set for $10,000, and Kempton’s and Mullins’ bonds are set at $50,000 each.