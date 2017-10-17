Traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road reveals drugs, two New York men arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men from Buffalo, NY were arrested Monday night after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

An Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a Ford around 11 p.m. around mile marker 118 after it was allegedly driving over the speed limit. The driver also appeared to be intoxicated.

Once stopped, the trooper smelled marijuana in the vehicle and asked for assistance from another officer and his K-9 partner, Jax. The K-9 alerted the officers to drugs.

During a search, officers found four bags of suspected marijuana. The driver, 41-year-old Aljameen Vogelsang, and his passenger, 22-year-old Nyjuan E. Rainey, were taken into custody and booked at the LaGrange County Jail.

Both men are facing preliminary charges of Possession of Marijuana and Visiting a Common Nuisance.