FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Drivers who travel I-469 between the north I-69 interchange and exit 29 have seen significant traffic issues for the last several weeks, with traffic on the north end of town also being affected as people attempted to get around the construction.

INDOT announced on Thursday that 469 is now open to two lanes in both directions.

However, they say to watch for overnight single lane closures between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. for the next several weeks.