Trader Joe’s Fort Wayne location now hiring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A grocer that’s been in high demand is one step closer to opening in Fort Wayne.

Trader Joe’s is building a location at Jefferson Pointe after years of demand. Outdoor signage has been up for a while, and now the company is actively seeking applications for workers at that location, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

They’re looking for both standard crew and crew members with “artistic talent,” with pay ranging from $12 to $15 an hour. Click here to apply.

There’s currently no word on an official opening date.