Trader Joe’s to open first Fort Wayne location at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO & WPTA-21): The build-out is already underway for grocer Trader Joe’s first location in Northeast Indiana.

According to our Partners in News at ABC-21, the location will be at Jefferson Point between the Panera Bread and the DeBrand Fine Chocolates locations. The former space of Louie’s Tux Shop and Charming Charlie, two businesses which have closed, and one currently occupied by a Complete Health nutrition store are part of the renovation project. Complete Health will be moving to a different location within Jefferson Point.

Trader Joe’s specializes in organic food and specialty items, as well as wine and other gourmet groceries. No official announcement has been made by either RED Development or Trader Joe’s, however, ABC-21 obtained permits and information from the city building department.