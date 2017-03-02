TRAA medics notice smoke coming from home, help rescue six people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six people are safe, thanks to quick thinking by some Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) medics.

The TRAA unit was driving down West Rudisill just before 2:00 a.m., Thursday, when they noticed smoke in the area. They found the smoke coming from the roof of a home located at 434 West Rudisill. The medics pounded on the front door and were able to help evacuate two adults and four kids.

Fort Wayne firefighters then arrived on the scene and had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

The fire was contained to the attic. However, the home suffered moderate water and fire damage. Meanwhile, crews are still investigating the cause of the blaze, but no injuries were reported.