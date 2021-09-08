TRAA executive director moves up retirement date to Oct. 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Rivers Ambulance Authority Executive Director Gary Booher is moving up his retirement date to Oct. 1.

The move comes after a contentious meeting Tuesday night with the Fort Wayne City Council.

Booher’s email has an automatic reply with the retirement date and states that he will be on vacation and will be unavailable until that time. Booher was originally set to retire on Dec. 31 per the TRAA website.

The organization’s board of directors will hold a special meeting on Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss Booher’s early retirement, the need of an interim director, immediate legal needs and to approve a salary range for the new director. The meeting will be held at the offices at 525 Hayden Street in Fort Wayne.

RELATED: Pay increase floated as paramedic shortage solution

His retirement comes after TRAA fined contractor PatientCare Logistics $575,000 in July for failing to comply with response time standards.

Booher has held the executive director title since Nov. 1989. TRAA was named Indiana’s ALS (Advanced Life Support) Provider of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2019.