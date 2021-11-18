Toyota recalls Camrys over brake-assist problems

NATIONWIDE (Fox News): Toyota has issued a safety recall covering some 227,000 Camrys in the U.S. over concerns that the vehicles’ brake-assist systems could give out and increase the risk of accidents.

The Japan-based automaker said in a press release Wednesday that the recall impacts certain Camrys from the 2018-2019 model year.

Toyota explained that some parts in the power assist system – which is activated when a driver pushes the brake pedal – can wear out prematurely and cause the system to fail.

While the brakes themselves would still work if that were to happen, losing that assist could increase the likelihood that a driver could crash, the company said.

Owners of Camrys from the 2018-2019 model year will be notified directly about the recall in January, and Toyota dealers will inspect the vacuum pump on the brake-assist system and either repair or replace it at no charge to customers.