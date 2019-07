NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A recall has been issued for a toy based on a popular Disney film.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 11-inch “Forky” plush dolls from Toy Story 4 are under recall for a choking hazard.

The toy has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of its feet, and plastic rolling “googly” eyes. Those eyes can come off.

So far there have been no injuries reported. The dolls are sold online and at Disney stores and theme parks nationwide.

Find additional details here.