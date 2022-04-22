Tox-Away Saturday is set for this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): This Saturday, April 23rd, kicks off one of four Tox-Away Saturday events of 2022.

If you are not able to participate this Saturday, do not worry! There are three more scheduled Saturday events hosted by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne.

• May 21

• September 10

• October 15

All Tox-Away events, including Saturdays, are open from 9am- 2pm at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility located at 2260 Carroll Road Fort Wayne, IN 46818. Please enter the HHW Facility via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.

If you are spring cleaning and find you have used motor oil, outdated paint, gasoline, fertilizers, and old household cleaners, these are just a few examples of items accepted at Tox-Away events. Allen County residents are encouraged to review the fees, cash or check are the only form accepted. For a complete list of accepted items, guidelines, and fee details, visit acwastewatcher.org.

Help us keep our community safe and healthy. If you’ve got Tox, visit Tox-Away events on the Saturdays listed above, in addition to every Tuesday from 9am-2pm.

For more information, please visit acwastewatcher.org.