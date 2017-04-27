Tour boat sailing into Fort Wayne’s waterways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Residents in a northeastern Indiana city can expect to see a “duck boat” floating around the city’s three rivers this summer as part of an attempt to bring more activity to the riverfront.

The Journal Gazette reports the amphibious vehicle will offer a 90-minute land-and-water tour in downtown Fort Wayne. The boat was purchased by nonprofit Friends of the Rivers and is one of two boats launching this summer.

Economic development experts have said Fort Wayne’s waterways were an underdeveloped resource. In recent years, dragon boat races, pontoon tours and small boat rentals have tried to draw attention to the rivers.

A $70 million riverfront development project begins this summer and will include an outdoor amphitheater, a tree canopy trail, a pavilion, an event lawn, an entry plaza and children’s play area.