Tornadoes confirmed in central and northeast Indiana

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): This past weekend’s storms spawned a tornado in Wabash County Friday.

The National Weather Service says they received “multiple video and picture reports” of a tornado that occurred between La Fontaine and Wabash Friday evening. It was part of a swath of storms that made its way through northeast and central Indiana over the weekend, bringing tornadoes to Moonville and New Middletown as well.

Some wind damage was reported but so far, still no reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service will be sending out a survey team this week to document the storm’s touchdown in Wabash Counties. Teams have already surveyed the other locations.