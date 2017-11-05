Tornado ALERTS issued for several parts of Indiana & Ohio

UPDATE: Tornado WARNING issued for Jay County until 2:40 p.m., Sunday. At 1:52 p.m., a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located northwest of Portland, moving east at 40 mph. So far there have been reports of tree damage.

UPDATE: Tornado WARNING issued for Blackford & Grant Counties until 1:45P. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles likely. Take cover now as heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear it. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

INDIANA, (WOWO): A Tornado Watch has been issued for several Indiana and Ohio Counites until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect for the following Indiana Counties:

Adams, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Franklin, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, Johnson, Jay, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgran, Owen, parke, Putnam, Randolphy, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Union, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren, Wayne, and Wells.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Ohio until 7 PM EST pic.twitter.com/KXLGFSE4UH — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) November 5, 2017

The watch is in effect for the following Ohio Counties:

Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Darke, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Homles, Huron, Knox, Logan, Lorain, Lucas, Madison, Marion, Medina, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Morrow, Ottawa, Preble, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Senca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert, Warren, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot.