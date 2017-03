ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Tornado WATCH remains in effect until 7 a.m., for the majority of the WOWO listening area. According to the National Weather Service, the following areas will be impacted:

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN INDIANA

ADAMS ALLEN IN BLACKFORD

CASS IN DE KALB GRANT

HUNTINGTON JAY MIAMI

NOBLE STEUBEN WABASH

WELLS WHITLEY

IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OHIO

ALLEN OH DEFIANCE FULTON OH

HENRY PAULDING PUTNAM

VAN WERT WILLIAMS