tores across the state could face tough penalties if they sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 21

By
Jay Prince
-

State Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer is the author of the bill and she joins FWMN.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here