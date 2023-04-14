Top 2024 Hopefuls To Address NRA Convention After Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Last year it was Uvalde. Now it’s Nashville and Louisville. For the second year in a row, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention within days of mass shootings that shook the nation.

The three-day gathering, beginning Friday, will include thousands of the organization’s most active members at Indianapolis’ convention center and is attracting a bevy of top Republican presidential candidates — enough that it could help shape the early part of next year’s GOP primary race.

It illustrates the stark reality that such shootings have become enough of the fabric of American life that the NRA can no longer schedule around them. Nor do they really want to: The convention falls on the second anniversary of the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that killed nine people.

The NRA calls the convention “one of the most politically significant and popular events in the country, featuring our nation’s top Second Amendment leaders.” Republican Indiana state Rep. Ben Smaltz said that he appreciated the organization bringing its convention to Indianapolis for the third time in the past decade, and that he thought strong support for gun rights would be a key for any Republican seeking to win the party’s presidential nomination.

“To Republicans, the Second Amendment is very important,” said Smaltz, who was the lead sponsor last year of repealing Indiana’s requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public. “To me, personally, it is, to the history of our country, it is important to talk about.”

Former President Donald Trump will be speaking at the gathering, his first public appearance since being arrested and arraigned in New York last week on felony charges stemming from hush money payments made to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

His Secret Service protection means attendees can’t have guns at the convention.

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, is also speaking as he considers his own 2024 White House bid. It will be the first time the pair has addressed the same campaign event on the same day since their estrangement following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Two GOP Trump critics — former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced his 2024 campaign after news of the former president’s indictment broke, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who may launch his own White House bid — will also speak.

Offering video messages are former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who began her 2024 campaign in February; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who announced a presidential exploratory committee this week, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a top rival to Trump even though he’s yet to jump into the race.

The convention follows shootings at a Louisville bank that killed five people this week and at a Christian school in Nashville on March 27 that killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members.

Pain over both shooting rampages has crossed party lines. Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear talked about having a friend killed in the Louisville shooting, while Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he had friends killed during the Nashville school attack.

The NRA convention’s tone is nonetheless likely to be as defiant as last year, when the group held its convention in Houston just three days after the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across Texas in the town of Uvalde.

Further overlapping with recent tragedy, Pence and some of the other speakers plan to follow up their NRA speeches by traveling to Nashville to meet with top GOP donors gathered there.

“Every significant national Republican, every Republican that’s thrown their hat in the ring to run for president, is showing up this weekend to pledge their undying loyalty to the NRA and the gun lobby,” said Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who championed bipartisan legislation that passed last year and imposed some new federal gun restrictions after the Uvalde shootings. “Our kids are being hunted and the NRA’s business model is to give aid to the hunters.”